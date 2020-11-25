China McClain gets emotional about 'Black Lightning' series ending in Instagram post

McClain said that she found out the show was ending when the CW network made the announcement.

ATLANTA — Actress China McClain delivered a tearful statement about the final season of the popular DC Comic series “Black Lightning”.

In an Instagram post, McClain who portrays Jennifer Pierce/Lightning on the superhero show, revealed that she was already planning her exit from the show ahead the series ending.

However, McClain also said that she found out the show was ending when the CW network made the announcement.

“What I did know and have known along with the rest of the cast since before we even started shooting this season is that I am leaving the show and was leaving the show," McClain said. "This was going to be my last season, regardless of if it went on or not. For different reasons, that, to be honest, I don't want to go into. I just want y'all to trust me on it."

On Friday, the CW announced that the upcoming fourth season will serve as the final one.

In an emotional statement, show runner and executive producer Salim Akil praised the show's journey, saying he knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black women would be a unique addition to the superhero genre.

Akil also said Black people want to see themselves in all their complexities. He went onto thank all cast, crew, writers and talent.

But there is some good news, CW is already working on a "Black Lightning" spinoff.