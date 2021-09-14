See touching moment between Atlanta sisters on Met Gala's red carpet

There's nothing like a sister's love and these two proved that Monday night.

ATLANTA — You know the famous saying, "There's nothing like a sister's love" and that was showcased between Atlanta's very own rising stars Chloe and Halle Bailey on one of the biggest nights of the year!

A clip from Monday night's 2021 Met Gala is going viral. In the clip, you can see Chloe rocking a stunning Rodarte gown. As her team tries to lay her train, to give the photographers the full effect of the look, Halle jumps in to help their style team fix her sister's train.

Tina Lawson, Beyonce's mother, posted a video to Instagram and had this to say about the moment sisters from all corners of the internet could feel.

"This is so beautiful it brought me to tears! It is two sisters who love each other so much, and one sister saying that there is a struggle going on with that train and just steps in to take care of it, no ego, no worry about herself at the time," Mama Tina (as the Beyhive likes to call her) wrote. She goes on to write, "... Chloe says no get up sister" all love! I love it ❤️ These girls were raised right, shout out to Courtney and Doug❤️❤️."

Halle dazzled through the Met Gala carpet in a glittery pink fringe bodysuit that was also designed by Rodarte.

Rodarte is a brand, that to no irony was founded by sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy in 2005. The Bailey sister's kept the connection going by dawning matching high loc ponytails and accessories designed by Irene Neuwirth Jewelry.

This all comes on the heels of the MTV Video Music Awards where Chloe made her first solo debut Sunday night.

It's safe to assume, based on social reaction, these sisters are becoming fan favorites and continue to be two talents to watch.