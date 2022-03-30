Second show added at Fox Theatre after Chris Rock tickets sell out following Oscars slap

Chris Rock has remained silent so far on the slap, though the LAPD said the comedian declined to file a police report after Will Smith hit him on stage.

ATLANTA — If you want to see Chris Rock when he comes to Atlanta, you may have to slap down some cash. Following the infamous slap at the Oscars, tickets to see the comedian across the country have skyrocketed.

For the July 29 show at the Fox Theatre, which is sold out, StubHub said they saw more than 10 times the daily sales over the last couple days compared to what they saw in the last month. They added that sales over the last two days are more than the total sales they saw for the entire month of March.

The average price on the second-hand ticket website jumped from around $100 per ticket to nearly $225 just to get in the building, a spokesperson from StubHub told 11Alive.

But, Chris Rock fans are in luck. The Fox Theatre just announced they are adding a second show on July 30. If you are able to snag one when they go on sale that Friday, you'll be paying anywhere between $49.50 and $150.

Chris Rock has remained silent so far on the slap, though the LAPD says the comedian declined to file a police report after Will Smith confronted him on stage at Sunday's Academy Awards.

Rock, presenting the Oscar for best documentary feature, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head: “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it, all right?” Pinkett Smith, who has been open about her hair loss due to alopecia, rolled her eyes.