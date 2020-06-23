Shaquira McGrath will appear on Tuesday’s night episode of the hit variety talent show.

ATLANTA — An aspiring professional singer from Kennesaw, Georgia will get some TV time during an upcoming episode of NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

Shaquira McGrath will appear on Tuesday’s night episode of the hit variety talent show.

McGrath, 26, is originally from Crawford, Georgia. According to her social media accounts, she is a self-described “former binge eater” and has adapted a healthier lifestyle with keto eating habits.

The contestant enjoys sharing recipes on her Instagram account, and covering songs for her followers.

Her passion for singing has afforded her many opportunities, most recently including the chance to audition for America’s Got Talent. A rep from the show tells us McGrath desires to use her gift and vocal ability to bring joy and happiness to those who are hurting, hopeless, and in need of inspiration.

The performer is also a recent graduate of Kennesaw State University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology.

Her passion for singing began at the young age of 2, captivating the hearts and minds of audiences across the country.

During McGrath’s episode, auditions continue with creator and executive producer Simon Cowell at the judges’ table along with Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, guest judge Eric Stonestreet and host Terry Crews.

A variety acts of all types and contestants of all ages will audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize.

Earlier this season, another content from Georgia, took her second chance and "blew the roof off this house," as one judge put it, to get the Golden Buzzer on "America's Got Talent."

