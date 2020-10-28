Crowd did not practice social distancing outside DaBaby music video shoot

While details surrounding the shoot have not been released, on Wednesday the rapper spent time in Metro Atlanta filming more scenes.

JEFFERSON, Ga. — A group outside the Jackson County Courthouse could not resist getting a glimpse of recording artist DaBaby, who was on location filming an upcoming video.

The popular Charlotte chart-topper shared a clip of the pandemonium on his Instagram page, on Tuesday afternoon.

The clips show DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, touring the historic grounds and then peaking at the crowd waiting outside. He then takes the excitement further by going down to greet the visitors and sharing a look with his Instagram followers.

While details surrounding the shoot have not been released, on Wednesday, the rapper spent time in Metro Atlanta filming more scenes.

Everything Georgia, a popular social media blog, reposted DaBaby’s videos on its page. Commenters weighed-in on the crowd gathering, some of the crowd present without masks.

“Uh oh. A super spreader event! Wear your masks, ppl! We are close to overrunning our GA hospitals,” user Shelly Childs wrote on Twitter -- referring to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In a global pandemic,” another user added.

Neither DaBaby nor his record label have commented on the crowds at the shoot.

Last night, DaBaby walked home empty-handed from the BET Hip Hop Awards after leading this year’s nominations.