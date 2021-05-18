Decatur family to compete in wilderness for reality show competition

Parents LaVarius and Rachel Majette join their kids Trinity, Christopher and Majette for the battle against the Smith Family of Wichita Falls, TX.

DECATUR, Ga. — A local family got the reality series treatment in the wilderness for their chance at a cash prize.

A representative for the BYU networks tells 11Alive that the Majette family, who live in Decatur, will appear on its reality competition series "Survivalist" airing May 18.

Parents LaVarius and Rachel Majette join their kids Trinity, Christopher, and Majette for the battle against the Smith Family of Wichita Falls, TX.



Considering that most parents don’t find themselves in scenarios like this, LaVarius and Rachel told producers they “aspire to give their kids experiences they never had”. The family also loves to sing together.

During the episode, the Majette's pack their bags for three days of competition with no technology in the red rock terrain near Moab, Utah. The series will highlight how the families rely on each other to reach their goal of winning $10,000.