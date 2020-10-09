COVID-19 pandemic delays filming of 'Atlanta' until 2021

According to Associated Press, FX Networks chief John Landgraf says the delay was caused by the pandemic.

ATLANTA — Production for the popular TV series “Atlanta” starring Donald Glover is back on hold.

The wire service reported Glover initially had planned to make 16 more episodes that would be split evenly into two seasons.

“Atlanta” stars Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield.

The comedy is executive produced by Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, Hiro Murai, and Donald Glover’s brother Stephen Glover.

Stephen and Donald Glover grew up in Stone Mountain, Georgia. Their creative niche started at a young age.

“Growing up I guess we just had good imaginations … learn to make the best out of nothing,” Glover told 11Alive back in 2018.

Donald Glover family pictures 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Little did Stephen know that he would have a career doing the same thing as his brother - working on a hit TV series.

“My family, in general, we like to joke and play around a lot, so, me and Donald, it’s pretty much the same since we were kids," Glover said. "We would joke about stuff and make each other laugh. That's kind of how the show came about. He had an idea and we'd talk about things and even now, the show is about basically us trying to make each other laugh."

Production will finally get back up and running next year. The award-winning show plans to shoot seasons three and four back to back. One will film in Europe and the other right here in Atlanta.