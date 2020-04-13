Diddy hosts celeb-filled Easter bash at home for healthcare workers

Mega-stars including Diddy's ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez celebrated Easter during an at-home dance party benefiting healthcare workers.

ATLANTA — As many people across the country are practicing social distancing, more celebs are bringing their once private parties to the internet.

Sean “Diddy” Combs joined a list of celebs including DJ D-Nice, T-Pain and Lil Jon that have rocked Instagram LIVE from their homes.

The Bad Boy Entertainment mogul threw a bash with his children inside their LA mansion for healthcare workers fighting against the coronavirus pandemic through TEAMLOVE.com

And no P.Diddy party is complete without celeb appearances. The Grammy award-winning recording artist invited supermodel Winnie Harlow, Drake, Jennifer Lopez and baseball icon Alex Rodriguez.

Drake joined the Combs family for a performance and tutorial of his dance challenge-inspired single “Toosie Slide.”

And then he surprised everyone during a virtual reunion with Lopez, his ex-girlfriend.

The former flames did some salsa moves before Lopez joined her current fiancé Rodriguez while Diddy played some of his with rapper Mase.

Rodriguez says he’s also a fan of Diddy’s music.

Earlier in the day, Diddy revealed an invite to the virtual bash with all of his children inspired by the hit 1970's sitcom "The Brady Bunch".

