Dragon Con will be live and in person this fall

ATLANTA — One of the biggest cosplay events is returning to the metro Atlanta area following a delay during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers for Dragon Con announced on its website that it will be live and in person again this fall from Sept. 2 to Sept. 6.

Additionally, the virtual portion of the event, Dragon Con Goes Virtual, will also be back online.

“We all know that Dragon Con is awesome, and we all need a break from the reality of the past 15 months. Our goal, as always, is to have a safe and fun convention. This year, protecting the health and safety of our fans, volunteers, exhibitors, and guests as well as the hotel and restaurant employees who help make it all work means that we will have to make some changes,” event organizers said.

Back in 2019, the convention attracted a record 85,000 people. The event also raised more than $110,000 for Dragon Con's 2019 charity, American Heart Association’s Georgia affiliate.

“Our number one goal is to create the feeling that there is so much to do, that you can hardly decide where to spend your time,” convention co-chair Rachel Reeves said in a news release. “Even if we can’t get together in person, the magic that is Dragon Con is more needed today than ever before. No matter it’s form, Dragon Con is for everybody, where everybody is welcome and our differences are celebrated.”

