ATLANTA — BET has announced the nominees for The “BET Awards” 2020. The upcoming simulcast will highlight black excellence across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy at 8pm ET across ViacomCBS networks including BET, BET HER, and will make its national broadcast premiere on CBS on Sunday, June 28.
Topping the nominations for this year’s show is Drake, who secured six nods including ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ and two nods for both ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice’ for his features alongside Chris Brown( No Guidance) and Atlanta rapper Future (Life Is Good).
Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch are tied with the second most nods with five nominations each.
Megan Thee Stallion nominations include ‘Best Female Hip Hop,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award.’
Roddy Ricch’s nods include ‘Best Male Hip Hop,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award.’
Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, and DaBaby are the third highest with four nominations each.
Hosted by Amanda Seales, this year’s first of its kind virtual award show will be produced through innovative techniques and artist generated content.
“Our community, and the many millions who love Black culture, look to the BET Awards for signature moments of enrichment, entertainment and empowerment. Recognizing the unique role the BET Awards plays for so many, and the challenging times we find ourselves in, we know it was more important than ever to deliver the BET Awards in 2020,” Scott Mills, President of BET, said in a statement.
“For the past twenty years, The BET Awards have paid homage to all things now and relevant. Despite the challenges of today, we will deliver a show filled with larger than life, inspiring, empowering and entertaining moments, which have shown the magic of our culture for over two decades,” Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET added.
The complete list of nominees for The “BET AWARDS” 2020 are:
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
BEYONCÉ
H.E.R.
JHENE AIKO
KEHLANI
LIZZO
SUMMER WALKER
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
ANDERSON .PAAK
CHRIS BROWN
JACQUEES
KHALID
THE WEEKND
USHER
BEST GROUP
CHLOE X HALLE
CITY GIRLS
EARTHGANG
GRISELDA
JACKBOYS
MIGOS
BEST COLLABORATION
CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE NO GUIDANCE
DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND HIGHER
FUTURE FT. DRAKE LIFE IS GOOD
H.E.R. FT. YG SLIDE
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN HOT GIRL SUMMER
WALE FT. JEREMIH ON CHILL
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
DABABY
DRAKE
FUTURE
LIL BABY
RODDY RICCH
TRAVIS SCOTT
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
CARDI B
DOJA CAT
LIZZO
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NICKI MINAJ
SAWEETIE
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE NO GUIDANCE
DABABY BOP
DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND HIGHER
DOJA CAT SAY SO
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN HOT GIRL SUMMER
RODDY RICCH THE BOX
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
BENNY BOOM
COLE BENNETT
DAVE MEYERS
DIRECTOR X
EIF RIVERA
TEYANA "SPIKE TEE" TAYLOR
BEST NEW ARTIST
DANILEIGH
LIL NAS X
POP SMOKE
RODDY RICCH
SUMMER WALKER
YBN CORDAE
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
CUZ I LOVE YOU LIZZO
FEVER MEGAN THEE STALLION
HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM BEYONCÉ
I USED TO KNOW HER H.E.R.
KIRK DABABY
PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL RODDY RICCH
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
FRED HAMMOND ALRIGHT
JOHN P. KEE FT. ZACARDI CORTEZ I MADE IT OUT
KANYE WEST FOLLOW GOD
KIRK FRANKLIN JUST FOR ME
PJ MORTON FT. LE'ANDRIA JOHNSON & MARY MARY ALL IN HIS PLAN
THE CLARK SISTERS VICTORY
BEST ACTRESS
ANGELA BASSETT
CYNTHIA ERIVO
ISSA RAE
REGINA KING
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
ZENDAYA
BEST ACTOR
BILLY PORTER
EDDIE MURPHY
FOREST WHITAKER
JAMIE FOXX
MICHAEL B. JORDAN
OMARI HARDWICK
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
ALEX HIBBERT
ASANTE BLACKK
JAHI DI’ALLO WINSTON
MARSAI MARTIN
MILES BROWN
STORM REID
BEST MOVIE
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
DOLEMITE IS MY NAME
HARRIET
HOMECOMING: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ
JUST MERCY
QUEEN & SLIM
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
AJEÉ WILSON
CLARESSA SHIELDS
COCO GAUFF
NAOMI OSAKA
SERENA WILLIAMS
SIMONE BILES
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
KAWHI LEONARD
LEBRON JAMES
ODELL BECKHAM JR.
PATRICK MAHOMES II
STEPHEN CURRY
BET HER AWARD
ALICIA KEYS UNDERDOG
BEYONCÉ FT. BLUE IVY CARTER, WIZKID & SAINT JHN BROWN SKIN GIRL
CIARA FT. LUPITA NYONG'O, ESTER DEAN, CITY GIRLS & LA LA MELANIN
LAYTON GREENE I CHOOSE
LIZZO FT. MISSY ELLIOT TEMPO
RAPSODY FT. PJ MORTON AFENI
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE NO GUIDANCE
DABABY BOP
FUTURE FT. DRAKE LIFE IS GOOD
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN HOT GIRL SUMMER
RODDY RICCH THE BOX
THE WEEKND HEARTLESS
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
INNOSS’B (DRC)
SHO MADJOZI (S. AFRICA)
DAVE (U.K.)
STORMZY (U.K.)
NINHO (FRANCE)
S.PRI NOIR (FRANCE)
VIEWERS’ CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
REMA (NIGERIA)
SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE)
CELESTE (U.K.)
YOUNG T & BUGSEY (U.K.)
HATIK (FRANCE)
STACY (FRANCE)
