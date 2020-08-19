World's largest video game festival series Dreamhack postpones 2020 events due to pandemic

Dreamhack organizers say events of this magnitude are not possible at a time when health and safety is the priority.

ATLANTA — Dreamhack, the world’s largest computer and video game festival series, has postponed its events in Atlanta and other cities through the remainder of 2020 due to safety measures as a result of the pandemic.

The esports festival series, which hosts events throughout the world, said the remainder of its scheduled 2020 events have been postponed, including DreamHack Summer 2020, DreamHack Hyderabad 2020, DreamHack Madrid 2020, DreamHack Dallas 2020, DreamHack Atlanta 2020, DreamHack Montreal 2020, DreamHack Rotterdam 2020, and DreamHack Winter 2020.

“The goal for all of us at DreamHack is to provide great experiences at our events, which thrive by bringing communities together for these shared and beloved festival weekends all around the globe,” DreamHack Co-CEO Marcus Lindmark wrote in a statement. “We have never had to postpone events like this before -- but these are extraordinary times, and the safety of our attendees and staff has never been more important than now.”

DreamHack’s festivals will continue to feature everything gaming under one roof, including pro esports tournaments, amateur and varsity gaming tournaments, world-famous bring your own computer (BYOC) LAN party, freeplay area, influencer appearances, cosplay championship, panels, art, activities, expo, film screenings, live music and more.

“This has been a very different year for everyone, but we are fully committed to bringing our festivals back in 2021. DreamHack will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the Public Health Agency of Sweden (Folkhälsomyndigheten), as well as other national health authorities for guidance on resuming our festivals. Until then, we will continue to innovate so we can connect with our fans through great content,” Lindmark added.

The affected events are:

DreamHack Summer -- previously re-scheduled for August 6-9, 2020 (originally scheduled for June, 2020)

-- previously re-scheduled for August 6-9, 2020 (originally scheduled for June, 2020) DreamHack Dallas -- originally scheduled for August 14-16, 2020

-- originally scheduled for August 14-16, 2020 DreamHack Montreal -- originally scheduled for September 11-13, 2020

-- originally scheduled for September 11-13, 2020 DreamHack Rotterdam — originally scheduled for October 16-18, 2020

— originally scheduled for October 16-18, 2020 DreamHack Hyderabad — originally scheduled for October 31-November 1, 2020

— originally scheduled for October 31-November 1, 2020 DreamHack Atlanta — originally scheduled for November 13-15, 2020

— originally scheduled for November 13-15, 2020 DreamHack Winter — originally scheduled for November 27-29, 2020

— originally scheduled for November 27-29, 2020 DreamHack Madrid — originally scheduled for December 11-13, 2020