Drive-in screening for March For Our Lives documentary coming to Atlanta

ATLANTA — A pop-up drive in screening about the 2018 March For Our Lives event is coming to Atlanta.

Filmmakers of “Us Kids,” which is currently on a nine-city tour, will host the screening Thursday, August 27 at 8 p.m. outside the Plaza Theatre.

The event will feature an in-person conversation with Samantha Fuentes and Alex Dworet, film subjects and Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting survivors before the film is screened.

Director Kim A. Snyder will participate in the Q&A virtually as well.

Snyder, who also directed the Peabody Award-winning documentary "Newtown", tells the story of youth leaders determined to take on the fight for justice at a most critical time in our nation's history.

“Us Kids chronicles the March For Our Lives movement over the course of several years, following Emma Gonzalez, its co-founders, survivors and a group of teenage activists as they pull off the largest youth protest in American history and set out across the country and globally to build an inclusive and unprecedented youth movement that addresses racial justice, a growing public health crisis and shocking a political system into change,” a rep said in a statement to 11Alive.

Alex’s brother, Nick Dworet, was one of four seniors killed when a gunman opened fire at the high school.

Fuentes is the student who spoke at the March for Our Lives DC event and got sick on stage.

Many shared their personal stories related to gun violence, as well as calling for an end to police brutality, as well as mass and school shootings.