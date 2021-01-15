Family of Duranice Pace shares memories and legacy of legend who touched millions of lives

'Whether you knew my mom 30 years or 30 minutes, you know you felt the love of God through her,' Pace's son said.

ATLANTA — Legendary Atlanta gospel singing sensation and evangelist Duranice Pace has passed away at the age of 62 years old.

Over the years, 11Alive has followed Pace’s journey as her powerful gift of singing touched lives all over the world. She was a proud member of the legendary gospel group ‘The Anointed Pace Sisters,’ alongside her siblings.

11Alive spoke with one of her sisters and her son to capture how they would like her to be remembered.

“Whether you knew my mom 30 years or 30 minutes, you know you felt the love of God through her,” her son, Demarcus Love, said.

Love said he’s thankful for the time he had with his mother.

“The love Mom gave, she gave to everyone," he said. "Love is and will forever be her legacy."

From the viral moments that gave people hope, to the big stage that energized her spirit, Pace transformed many lives.

“Your gift will make room for you,” Love said. “And will bring you before great men and that’s exactly what my mom’s gift did.”

Her family shared her with the world. But to them, she was a loving mother, daughter, and sister.

Her sister, Lydia Pace, said she was a woman who never stopped praying.

“It comes from spending time in prayer," Lydia Pace said as she described Duranice’s humble spirit. "Prayer is the workshop of God.”

Over the years, 11Alive covered the gift of Duranice Pace, and her family’s legacy.

When her late mother, Bettie Ann Pace, received a home from Tyler Perry, we saw the power of prayer, as family members rejoiced in gratitude and joy. Duranice Pace loved her family.

The family shared that her death was not COVID-related, but due to other health complications.