Johnson dedicated “You’re Welcome” from the Disney animated feature to all of the families and staff that are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As thousands across the globe are practicing social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, people are sharing intimate moments at home, and that includes A-List stars.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is spending time at his Powder Springs home in Georgia and reflecting on the times with his family.

On Tuesday, the “Jumanji” star shared adorable moments on Instagram, including a photo of him holding his dog during a walk. Johnson also released a video of him jumping into character of his beloved “Moana” character Maui.

Johnson dedicated “You’re Welcome” from the Disney animated feature to all of the families and staff that are being impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I found out that lil’ Aiden LOVES, my character “Maui” from MOANA, and Maui has gotten him thru many treatments, clinic sessions and hospital visits. These are tough times we’re in, but this boy’s struggles and fight has a way of putting things into perspective for all of us,” Johnson said. “Sending so much love and strength to Aiden’s mommy and daddy, Dan and Natalie Snyder in Philadelphia.”

Earlier this month, Johnson put production for “Red Notice,” an upcoming Netlfix feature he’s starring in alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds on hold.

In a candid video with staff and crew members, he mentioned that safety for everyone involved in the film was a top priority.