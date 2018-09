LOS ANGELES — The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards are underway at the Microsoft Theatre and some of the biggest names in television and entertainment are in the building.

11Alive's The A-Scene is there and keeping you updated on the latest from the awards show and giving you an exclusive behind the scenes look at how it all comes together.

RUNNING LIST | Emmys 2018: The winners' list

A Twitter List by 11AliveNews

© 2018 WXIA