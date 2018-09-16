High end looks typically mean big price tags, but not if you know where to look.

Melissa Morales, owner of Back by Popular Demand Consignments in Lilburn can hook you up with just about any celebrity look.

Like 'Blackish's' Yara Shahidi who stunned last year's Emmy's with a $2500 dress by Prada. Melissa found a very similar look for, well, ok a lot less $68.

"The intricacies of the floral prints on this gown truly make it a one of a kind. We will truly see this look all year long," Morales said.

READ | Casting directors are finding Emmy-quality talent in Georgia

It's not a perfect match, but close. But what should you look for if you want to hit the Emmy red carpet.

"So, they are there to showcase their personalities. They are not quite as conservative as the Oscars, but not quite as edgy as the met gala. Think of the theme as your own personal theme," Morales said.

And it can't get any more personal than wearing a dress that was worn at last year's Emmys by an Atlanta celebrity. We tried, but Melissa wouldn't cough up any of her customers names. Darn those non-disclosure agreements.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"This dress actually made it to the Emmys. This is a celebrity dress. This dress is elegant, simplistic and it's exactly what everyone wants to wear these day," Morales said.

The custom Purple Label Ralph Lauren dress cost 7000 dollars, here, $500.

Or how about another outfit worn by an Atlanta Celebrity at last year’s event. This Herv Leger jump suit originally cost $2000 now $600. I think I could really rock this one.

READ | A-Scene Insider: Road to 70th Primetime Emmys

"I think it's fun, flattering. It's everything you need it to be," Morales said.

And finally, Melissa says we should expect more three-quarter length sheer outfits like this one worn by Michelle Pfeiffer last year.

Melissa found a stunning similar styled dress that retailed for almost $1000 now $300.

Model Georgi Wentz says she's having the Ralph Lauren.

"I love this one because it's simple, it's elegant and it's classy,” Wentz said.

Follow along with The A-Scene crew as they find Atlanta's stars in Los Angeles

A Twitter List by KristenBReed

© 2018 WXIA