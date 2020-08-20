Faith-based movie 'Tulsa' was filmed in and around Augusta

A rep says the movie inspires men to become better fathers and to love unconditionally.

ATLANTA — One of the newest faith-based movies to hit screens since the start of the pandemic is entering theaters this weekend.

“Tulsa” is a feature inspired by true events and was produced in and around Augusta during the summer of 2019.

The movie is based on a true story about a desperate marine biker whose life is turned upside-down when he is united with the sassy 9-year-old daughter he never knew existed.

The inspirational film also stars John Schneider who starred in the TV series “Dukes of Hazzard” and more recently in "The Haves and the Have Nots." Cameron Arnett from “Overcomer” also appears, as well as several songs from Josh Garrels.

Scott Pryor and Gloria Stella of Pryor Entertainment directed “Tulsa,” which will impact theaters reopening nationwide.

Pryor also appears in the film as Tulsa’s father, he tells 11Alive in a statement that film will offer inspiration, hope, and comfort during the pandemic.

“Our storyline touches on broken families, foster care, PTSD, the lack of support for veterans, and what faith can do to come alongside and heal what’s broken. We need stories of hope to shine a light on what’s bigger than ourselves,” Pryor said in a statement.

11-year-old Livi Birch plays Tulsa. The star has only been acting for just over a year but has already been in four projects, including HBO's Lovecraft Country. Not only will she appear on screen, but her music will appear in the "Tulsa".