ATLANTA — Earlier this week, a state official who runs Georgia’s film tax credit program shared with 11Alive’s Doug Richards that it “makes sense” to adjust the program after an audit revealed the film tax credit was creating fewer jobs than previously announced.

Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development said the impact has been “significantly overstated”.

While the conversations are taking place in the political realm, production hasn’t missed a beat. More than 29 television and film productions remain in-progress within the state.

“Underground Railroad,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, ”Red Notice,” and “Genius: Aretha” are some of the productions currently in action.

Here’s a look at some of activity that we’ve been monitoring in our A-Scene Facebook group.

Red Notice (Yellow basecamp sign: KARATE DOLPHIN) – If you happen to see the sign “Karate Dolphin” in your area, it’s for the upcoming Netflix original action drama “Red Notice” starring Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson shared the excited of the first day of filming on Instagram. The star, who is also set to appear with Oprah Winfrey, during her tour stop in Atlanta shouted out his castmates Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

“In the world of international crime, an Interpol issued RED NOTICE is a global alert to hunt down and capture the worlds most wanted. The world’s greatest art thief. The world’s greatest tracker.

The world’s greatest conman. #REDNOTICE♟💎,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson, who is no stranger to overseeing and starring in productions in Georgia, is a producer under his Seven Buck Productions company.

Underground Railroad (Yellow basecamp sign: UGRR) – Last week, we told you about a casting call for child actors to appear in Amazon’s upcoming limited series “Underground Railroad.”

Crews picked up shoots following a holiday hiatus in Dawsonville. Linda Stewart shared a picture of the yellow sign in the A-Scene Facebook group.

The series is directed by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins.

Some of the cast members include Thuso Mdedu, Chase W. Dillon, and Aaron Pierre, as reported by Variety.

The outlet reports the show will chronicle one woman’s journey after escaping her Georgia plantation.

Amazon's upcoming 'Underground Railroad' films in Newton County Susan Wages spotted production for the upcoming series "Underground Railroad" filming outside of Mansfield, Georgia. Susan Wages spotted production for the upcoming series "Underground Railroad" filming outside of Mansfield, Georgia. Susan Wages spotted production for the upcoming series "Underground Railroad" filming outside of Mansfield, Georgia. Susan Wages spotted production for the upcoming series "Underground Railroad" filming outside of Mansfield, Georgia. Susan Wages spotted production for the upcoming series "Underground Railroad" filming outside of Mansfield, Georgia. Susan Wages spotted production for the upcoming series "Underground Railroad" filming outside of Mansfield, Georgia. Susan Wages spotted production for the upcoming series "Underground Railroad" filming outside of Mansfield, Georgia. Susan Wages spotted production for the upcoming series "Underground Railroad" filming outside of Mansfield, Georgia. Susan Wages spotted production for the upcoming series "Underground Railroad" filming outside of Mansfield, Georgia.

Jenkins has been tapped to direct 11 episodes of the one-hour series. This is his first television project.

Production on this series began late summer throughout several parts of Georgia. Back in August, A-Scene Insider Yvonne Lowery saw the basecamp sign “UGRR” nearby Myrtle Creek Farm in Newton County.

Genius: Aretha (Yellow basecamp sign: AF) - Production crews are picking up steam after a hiatus on an upcoming documentary on Grammy award-winning singer Aretha Franklin.

National Geographic is working on “Genius: Aretha,” a story about The rise of the soul star whose songs include “Respect,” “Think,” and “Natural Woman”.

Deadline reports Cynthia Erivo will appear as Franklin in the next installment of the popular series.

Other actors set to appear in the are “Queen Sugar” actor Omar J. Dorsey, Steven Norfleet whose recent credits include HBO’s “Watchmen,” Pauletta Washington from “She’s Gotta Have It”.

The series is expected to premiere in the spring on National Geographic channels.

Gallery | National Geographic's upcoming 'Genius: Aretha' in Georgia Shawn Smith Awad shared pictures of crews setting up in Marietta Square on Tuesday in the A-Scene Facebook group. Shawn Smith Awad shared pictures of crews setting up in Marietta Square on Tuesday in the A-Scene Facebook group. A-Scene Insider Zonka Lamar spotted signs in East Point for an upcoming series on Aretha Franklin.

Residents in the Georgia have spotted production in action with the basecamp sign “AF,” which is abbreviated for Aretha Franklin.

Shawn Smith Awad shared pictures of crews setting up in Marietta Square on Tuesday in the A-Scene Facebook group.

Central Casting also put out a casting call for actors to play bar maids for a cocktail hour scene.

RESPECT (Yellow basecamp sign: QOS & RPL) - Following the buzz of the a trailer teasing Jennifer Hudson’s performance of “Aretha Franklin” in the upcoming biopic “Respect,” the actress is back in Atlanta picking up scenes with her co-star Marlon Wayans.

Wayans, who will appear as Hudson’s first husband Ted White, posed with Hudson off-set. The two shared a series of pictures of getting cozy.

Forrest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Titus Burges, and Grammy award winner Mary J Blige are all set to appear in the film.

The basecamp sign used as the working title for this movie is “QOS,” which is the abbreviation of the singer’s title “Queen of Soul." Recently, the sign “RPL” has been associated with the production.

If you spot more stars in action, lets us know!

Here's a full list of what's filming in Georgia, provided by Georgia Entertainment:

Architect

Big Red

Black Lightning S3

Council of Dads S1

Dish Nation S8

Doom Patrol S2

Dynasty S3

Eldorado

First 48

Genius : Aretha Franklin

Legacies S2

Life by the Ton

Meet the Flockas

OJ25

Respect

Samaritan

Sister Circle

Tag Team

The Aquarium S2

The Resident

Tiger Rising

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne S7

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan

Underground Railroad

Wife Swap S2

Wild N Out

MORE FROM THE A-SCENE!

Super Bowl flashback: Adam Levine's nipples flood FCC complaint inbox

Singer K. Michelle, Pearl Lounge owner team-up for new venture

BTS is coming to Atlanta for 'Map of the Soul' tour

Tyler Perry on 'A Fall From Grace' criticism: My father spoke to my mother far worse