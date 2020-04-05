A snippet of the one-minute trailer was just released less than 24 hours ago for the final season of the Atlanta-filmed series.

ATLANTA — The hit show “Greenleaf” is returning this June but for the final time.

The show has used Decatur as its very own House Of Hope for the last four seasons.

This season the Greenleaf’s attempt to maintain a united front in the face of losing their church to harmony and hope ministries, but secrets past and present create what could be fatal fractures in the family's fragile foundation.

Catch the season premiere June 5.

"Greenleaf" is produced for OWN by Lionsgate in association with Harpo Films and Pine City.

Executive producers are Oprah Winfrey, Craig Wright, Clement Virgo, and Kriss Turner Towner.