First look at Georgia-filmed 'Thunder Force' starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer

ATLANTA — Netflix is set to release “Thunder Force” on April 9. The superhero action-comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer was filmed throughout parts of Georgia.

The A-List stars appear as Lydia (McCarthy) and Emily (Spencer), two childhood best friends who reunite after Emily invents a treatment that gives them the power to protect their city.

With help from Emily’s daughter Tracy (Taylor Mosby), the two are ready to do battle with the evil “Miscreants” including “The Crab” (Jason Bateman), “Laser” (Pom Klementieff), and their leader “The King” (Bobby Cannavale), according to Netflix.

“Thunder Force” is also the first-ever superhero action comedy to star two plus-size actresses.

The film, which actually completed production before the pandemic, in 2019, was filmed throughout parts of downtown Atlanta.

“I like to get to make any movie where I get to throw stuff,” McCarthy said in a teaser before the video shows the actress throwing a car on Atlanta's Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

The super suits for “Thunder Force” were created by Jose Fernandez of Ironhead Studio who has done sculpting for and created suits and costume pieces for among others the “X-Men,” “Avengers,” “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Transformers” and “Alien” film series.