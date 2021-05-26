First look: Georgia-filmed 'The Tomorrow War' official trailer released

"The Tomorrow War" is set during a global war against a deadly alien species, and was filmed throughout Georgia before the pandemic.

ATLANTA — Amazon Studios has released the official trailer for the highly anticipated Georgia-filmed “The Tomorrow War” starring Chris Pratt on Wednesday.

The trailer offers a glimpse of the sci-fi thriller with Pratt joining a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051. "The Tomorrow War" is set during a global war against a deadly alien species.

“The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet,” Amazon Studios revealed in a release.

Check out the official trailer here.

Scenes for "The Tomorrow War" were filmed during the fall of 2019 and early 2020, just weeks before the global pandemic. Tourists and locals shared behind the scenes action of the battle scenes that took over the streets of downtown Atlanta.

From pink smoke to overturned vehicles, the props and environment were quite the sight for anyone that encounters the production.

A family visiting Georgia for the first time stepped in the movie magic as scenes were in progress on January 12.

Leigha Adams tells the A-Scene that she and her three children were visiting her husband from Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Adams said she was staying on the 16th floor of the Twelve Collection Autograph Collection when she first heard the commotion.

“I was getting dressed and heard guns going off. It freaked my husband out because he’s a vet and we saw guys dressed in military gear,” Adams said. “There was a paper slipped under my door about "The Tomorrow War" and we were told to not be alarmed.”

The Adams family who originally intended to have a fun weekend in Atlanta by visiting the tourist spots found themselves being entertainment by the sights and sounds of Hollywood magic outside their hotel. She was surprised to learn that Georgia is now considered a TV and film production capital.

“I didn’t even know that Georgia was a hub. I was honestly shocked. I thought we were going to have a mild weekend at the aquarium,” Adams said.

Adams reflected on her son not wanting to leave the hotel because the action and excitement of their anticipated vacation found them.

"My son is 11, and he was ecstatic. This is vacation for us,” Adams said. “We live in a military town so our family is used to it.”

Leigha, her husband, son, and two daughters - ages 5 and 1- mingled with some of the extras dressed in military gear for the movie in the hotel lobby. Atlanta Police blocked off nearby 400 W Peachtree St.

Weeks prior, scenes glued the eyes of Sunday brunchgoers. That’s what happened at 30 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd. NW to Korey Felder, the owner of OAK Atlanta, an upscale social club in Atlanta.

Felder was hosting his routine weekend brunch when he spotted pink smoke, military inspired vehicles, and what appeared to be virtual soldiers filming a scene for “The Tomorrow War”.

“Apparently aliens are invading brunch,” Felder wrote in his Instagram story. He later shared military cars roaming the streets while doing takes for the film.

You can see how it all comes to life when "The Tomorrow War" premieres July 2 globally on Prime Video.