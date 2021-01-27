First Look: Barry Jenkins’ ‘Underground Railroad’

The powerful images are true to Jenkin’s cinematic styles in “Moonlight” and “If Beale Street Could Talk”.

ATLANTA — Academy Award winning director Barry Jenkins has released the first trailer for the upcoming Amazon Prime series “Underground Railroad’.

During the clip for “In Aeternum,” which is Latin for “forever,” a montage ensues of characters set to appear in the film in reverse motion. The powerful images are true to Jenkin’s cinematic styles in “Moonlight” and “If Beale Street Could Talk”.

IndieWire, who spoke with Jenkins, suggests the reversed images suggest characters from the Underground Railroad are being brought back to life.

The upcoming Amazon series is based on the Colson Whitehead book “The Underground Railroad.”

The term is used to describe a network of people and places that assisted fugitive slaves as they escaped slavery in the South.

Some of the cast members include Thuso Mdedu, Chase W. Dillon, and Aaron Pierre, as reported by Variety.

The outlet reports the show will chronicle "one woman’s journey after escaping her Georgia plantation."