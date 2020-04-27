First Look: 'Tyler Perry's Bruh'

The dramedy follows four longtime friends as they navigate life and relationships through the strength of their brother-like bond.

ATLANTA — As media mogul Tyler Perry moves ahead with plans to reopen his massive studio space in Georgia, he’s also unveiled the first look of his latest collaboration with BET+.

‘Tyler Perry’s Bruh' is executive produced, written, and directed by Perry. Michelle Sneed also serves as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

The dramedy follows four longtime friends as they navigate life and relationships through the strength of their brother-like bond.

In an announcement sent to 11Alive, a rep for BET says the show “depicts a healthy image of black brotherhood; embracing vulnerability without playing on stereotypical hypermasculinity.”

“Bruh,” a slang term made popular by Black-Greek culture, refers to a friend so close they are more like a brother.

You can catch fresh episodes on BET + starting May 7.