'Friends' pop-up inspired by hit TV show comes to Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Another pop-up has made its way to metro Atlanta and this time it's inspired by a popular sitcom.

“The Friends Experience," an exhibit celebrating 25 years of the “Friends” TV show, opened Thursday in Sandy Springs.

The event started in New York City and has been taken to Chicago already.

The pop-up experience features re-created sets and allows guests to step through dozens of recognizable photo moments such as Central Perk and Monica’s kitchen.

This is located at Perimeter Pointe, 1155 Mount Vernon Hwy NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30338. The exhibit will run until Sept. 6 and is open Thursday through Sunday.

The series, which ran from 1994 to 2004, is a pop culture phenom and made history. The cast went on to make a reported $1 million per episode.

Back in May, the entire cast of "Friends" reunited for a special on HBO Max and brought in some serious cash. US Magazine reported they all took home a reported $2.5 million for the television event.