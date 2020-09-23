Rapper Future creates wellness meal program for Atlanta senior citizens

Throughout the pandemic, the Grammy award winning recording artist has been relentless in ensuring that every demographic in need is assisted.

ATLANTA — Future and his family spent some time last weekend giving back to senior citizens impacted by COVID-19.

Throughout the pandemic, the Grammy award-winning recording artist has been relentless in ensuring that every demographic in need is assisted.

Over the years, Future and his FreeWishes Foundation has sponsored events that support the health and wellness of senior citizens, assisting those with medical conditions. And this year was no different.

Future refused to cancel his annual health and wellness initiatives for seniors. Instead, his foundation brought their mission on the road through a "Wellness on Wheels" campaign.

By way of a contactless, drive-in delivery system, senior adults received shopping bags containing stress balls, disposable masks, first aid kits, activity books, healthy snacks and other essentials items.

Wellness on Wheels is an initiative designed to promote healthy independent living by empowering the senior community to stay healthy. The campaign combines nutritional instruction, health items, and wellness practices into a convenient package, designed specifically for the senior community.

Future and Freewishes kicked off one of many Wellness on Wheels initiatives at the East Lake Family YMCA in Georgia.

All staff and volunteers adhere to the CDC-recommended COVID-19 guidelines, including following social distancing protocols and wearing masks.

While many community initiatives remain canceled for senior adults throughout Metro Atlanta, Future felt that it’s even more crucial that his Foundation continues to service the senior adult community.

“A lot has been going on in the world and in our communities. After speaking with a few of the senior adults they are feeling a little scared and somewhat isolated. I don’t want COVID-19 to stop our foundation’s commitment to their health and wellness. Through it all...Life is good,” Future said in a statement.