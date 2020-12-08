Georgia recording artists nominated for 2020 MTV Video Awards

Future, Chloe X Halle, Lil Baby, and Normani are nominated for 2020 VMAs.

ATLANTA — MTV’s Music Video Awards, one of the most highly-anticipated awards shows of the year, is returning to airwaves this month and a handpicked group of artists hailing from Georgia are nominated.

Atlanta native and rapper Future is leading the nods for the state this year with 2 nominations for “Life is Good,” a music video featuring Drake.

Future, whose real name is Nayvadius Wilburn, once attended Columbia High School in DeKalb County. The 36-year-old recording artist and Drake are up for Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.

Future is not the only rapper from the area nominated for a coveted Moonman, Lil Baby is up for one of the show’s awards in the category Video for Good. The category highlights performances dedicated to social movements. The rapper's “The Bigger Picture” was dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement.

For the first time ever, MTV is highlighting virtual performances from artists who found creative ways to reach audiences during the pandemic.

Mableton’s very own Chloe X Halle are nominated for Best Quarantine Performance for their rendition of “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon.

Atlanta didn’t miss a beat in the show’s Best Choreography category. Former Fifth Harmony singer Normani is up for an award for her music video “Motivation.”

The star, whose debut performance of the song received praise from fans and artists during last year’s show, is originally from ATL. Choreographer Sean Bankhead, who is also a proud Atlanta resident, created the moves and is nominated for this year’s award.

The VMAs have delivered some of pop culture’s most iconic moments and is returning to New York City. Life many other productions impacted by the safety measures and concerns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will take place with limited or no audience.

The production team at ViacomCBS for the MTV VMAs are working with New York state and local officials to deliver the show taking place at Brooklyn's Barclay Center.

Keke Palmer, who resides in Atlanta part-time, will host the 2020 VMAs, airing live on Sunday, August 30, at 8 pm ET/PT.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories by visiting vma.mtv.com through August 23, 2020.

Check out the full list of nominations here.

GEORGIA ARTIST NOMINATED FOR MTV VIDEO AWARDS

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY