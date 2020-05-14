The A-Scene checked out production as crews wrapped exterior scenes on Ottley Drive in Midtown, back in September 2019.

ATLANTA — BET released behind-the-scenes footage of the next season of American Soul, which filmed in Atlanta last fall.



The show is set in 1975 and based on the life and career of “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius.

In season 2, the series digs deeper into the life of Cornelius. He decides to focus on repairing his family but may find it's too little, too late.

Much like last season, there will be plenty of guest appearances.



Several dozen vintage cars were used for the scenes, including Larry Gardner’s 1965 Dodge Dart. He tells us this was his first time using his vehicle for a film or television scene for background scenes.

“My wife sent me a link with a casting call looking for a car,” Gardner said.

He revealed that his time on set did come with a reasonable pay.

“It’s not bad. It’s like $75 for eight hours, and $200 for the car,” he recalled.

“Soul Train” was the first prominent African-American variety television show exposing audiences nationwide to musical acts and dancers. Its run lasted over 35 years.

The show ended in 2006 and still holds the title of one of the longest-running syndicated programs in American history.

Season two will premiere on Wednesday, May 27 at 10 PM ET/PT on BET.

