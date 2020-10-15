Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms presents Killer Mike with Change Maker honor during Billboard Awards

The 2020 Billboard Awards was full of glitz and glam, but there was a deeper message behind it too.

LOS ANGELES — After a six-month delay, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards finally happened Wednesday night.

For the first time ever, there was no in-person audience for the show. The limitation didn’t stop the show, the night was filled with plenty of performances including an emotional one from John Legend.

The singer performed the song "Never Break" and dedicating the performance to his wife, Chrissy Teigen. The couple suffered a miscarriage less than two weeks ago. This moment one of the many people are talking about online.

The 2020 Billboard Awards was full of glitz and glam, but there was a deeper message behind it too. It was a night of performances mixed with politics as artists like Billie Eilish and Khalid accepted their awards

Lizzo literally wore her message with a black dress highlighting the word 'vote.' Her acceptance speech included telling viewers to find their voices and don't change to meet society standards was a highlight for many fans and continues to trend.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was on hand for the big night to honor Killer Mike. The rapper recognized with the first ever Change Maker Award honoring his role as a community activist for social justice and civil rights.

Other winners included Post Malone who took home top artist, Georgia’s very own Lil Nas X who took home four awards, and Garth Brooks who received the Icon Award.

Big performances also featured Brandy, BTS and Demi Lovato who performed her new song “Commander In Chief” about President Trump.