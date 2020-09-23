Georgia recording artists nominated for 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Lil Nas X, Khalid, and Tasha Cobb Leanord are up for big honors this year.

ATLANTA — Congratulations to Lithia Springs’ very own Lil Nas X!

He’s a first-time Billboard award nominee with 13 nominations, and even received the second-highest amount of nominations after Post Malone.

The “Panini” singer was nominated for the upcoming awards show’s top honors including Top Male Artist, Top New Artist, the Billboard Chart Achievement Award, and Top Hot 100 song “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

Singer and songwriter Kahlid is also up for 12 Billboard Music Awards.

The 22-year-old recording artist, originally from Fort Stewart, Georgia is up for 12 Billboard Music Awards.

The nominations include Top R&B Song for Khalid's “Talk,” Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, and more.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, from Jesup, Georgia, was nominated for Best Gospel Artist.

Can't nobody tell @LilNasX nothin'! He has 13 nominations AND he's a first-time #BBMAs nominee. pic.twitter.com/VfxnscHCrx — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) September 22, 2020

Post Malone leads the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with 16 nominations in 15 categories, Billie Eilish received 12.

Kelly Clarkson is set to return as host for this year's show airing on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

This year’s awards are based on the chart period of March 23, 2019, through March 14, 2020. The show itself was originally scheduled to be aired on April 29, 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.