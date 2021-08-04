Hawks announce new on-court announcers; Ryan Cameron out

After nearly two decades with the team, fans will no longer hear the familiar voice of Ryan Cameron at the basketball games.

ATLANTA — A popular radio personality and Atlanta media legend will no longer be the on-court announcer for the Hawks, the team announced on Wednesday.

After nearly two decades with the team, fans will no longer hear the familiar voice of Ryan Cameron at the basketball games.

This comes after Ryan left V-103, now owned by Audacy (formerly Entercom), and joined Radio One's Majic 107.5 / 97.5. back in Aug. 2020.

The host had been off the air for several months recuperating from surgery.

Audacy, according to a press release, expanded its partnership with the team and is using talent with its company.

“We are excited to continue growing our partnership with Audacy both on-air and in-arena. They have been a tremendous partner for eight years, finding ways to grow their audience and reach throughout Atlanta," said Hawks & State Farm Arena Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman.

Cameron has been part of the radio scene in metro Atlanta since the mid-1990s, working with both Hot 107.9 and V-103, becoming one of the city's most known radio voices. He hosted the Ryan Cameron Morning Show on Hot 107.9 for eight years in the early '90s.

Cameron is a two-time Emmy award-winner and is also a member of the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame.

His show, "Ryan Cameron Uncensored," airs weekdays from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Cameron was the first Black on-court talent for the Hawks.

Who's hosting the games now?

Popular media personality Big Tigger of V-103 The People’s Station’s “The Big Tigger Morning Show” and Tenitra Batiste of SportsRadio 92.9 The Game and host of the Fill in Da Blanks podcast will take over as the new public announcers and hosts for the 2021-22 season at State Farm Arena.

"Tenitra and Big Tigger will add new elements and talents to our in-arena show,” Saltzman said.

Big Tigger is best known as the host of the longest-running hip-hop show, "Rap City" which aired on BET. He was the lone host of the show from 1999-2005.

Now, he's the host and executive producer of a new video countdown show known as "Off Top" on Revolt.

Big Tigger is a 2013 Emmy award-winner and longtime industry favorite.