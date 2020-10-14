First look : Georgia-filmed 'Hillbilly Elegy' directed by Ron Howard

“Hillbilly Elegy” was filmed throughout parts of Georgia during the summer of 2019.

ATLANTA — Netflix has released the first trailer for “Hillbilly Elegy,” a new film directed by Academy Award winner Ron Howard. It was filmed throughout parts of Georgia during the summer of 2019.

The film is based on the New York Times best-selling memoir by J.D. Vance that follows a families' personal journey.

The movie stars Gabriel Basso who appears as Vance, a former Marine from Southern Ohio, who is forced to return home following a family crisis. The film also give a glimpse of the working class in the United States.

Amy Adams, who is known in the hit series ‘The Office’ also appears in the movie. Other big-name stars such as Haley Bennett and Glenn Close are also appearing in the movie.

Brian Grazer, who is the producer of the movie, shared behind the scenes pictures on set with Howard on his Instagram account.

Followers of the A-Scene Facebook group also shared production spotting in their neighborhoods during that time.

The production partially blocked off roads and slowed down traffic because of storage trucks along the road in the Chamblee area.

Several of the trailers that held actors were seen at the parking lot of the Shallowford Presbyterian Church. Signs titled "IVAN" for the movies filming site has also been spotted by A-Scene insiders in Brookhaven, Smyrna and Rabun.

You can see how it all came together when “Hillbilly Elegy” debuts on Netflix and in select theatres on Nov. 24.