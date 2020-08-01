ATLANTA — NBC’s "The Titan Games" are back!

The show will be taping episodes in Atlanta from Feb. 4 -14!

The competition show is hosted by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and is loaded with action-packed fun.

This powerful series offers everyday people the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in epic head-to-head challenges designed to test mind, body and heart.

Competitors push their bodies to the limit by battling opponents in unforgiving head-to-head challenges. “The Titan Games” will not only test the competitors’ physical strength, but also their mental and emotional fortitude.

In this uplifting series, hard work and determination will be rewarded and a new breed of heroes will emerge. Titans aren’t born, they’re made.

“The Titan Games” is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Seven Bucks Productions. Johnson, Arthur Smith, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, Toby Gorman and Anthony Storm will serve as executive producers for the series.

Last year, Charity Witt brought home the title of winner of NBC's hit show.

She fought the good fight for two months as she duked it out with competitors all over the nation, but Thursday night Charity Witt brought home the title of winner of NBC's hit show, “Titan Games” hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

NBC

Witt, a current resident of Buckhead, tells The A-Scene that scouts found her on her social media and she was honestly terrified at first, even though she works out heavily. But those fears didn’t stop her.

Witt says walking into that arena is something she'll never forget. The A-Scene’s Francesca Amiker asked her what’s next after the big win.

“I think mainly I just want to empower other women," Witt said. "I want there to be a movement across the nation where women are getting in the gym, they feel strong, they feel beautiful, they’re not defined by a certain picture size or image."

Witt even showed us a few of her favorite work outs from the show at gym inside 11Alive.

“Most people don't have gym access, so we did a lot of conditioning on treadmills, full body workouts with dumbbells,” Witt said.

Click here for tickets to the upcoming show in Atlanta!

Check out our exclusive video with Charity Witt in the video player below.

MORE FROM THE A-SCENE!

Hispanic male actors being cast in new film starring DC Young Fly

Rascal Flatts bringing farewell tour to Atlanta

MTV's 'Wild 'n Out' Live will stop at State Farm Arena

Casting Call: 'Council of Dads' show filming in Savannah