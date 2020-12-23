Jacquees gives away gifts to Decatur residents ahead of Christmas

The crooner brought holiday cheer to local families who are facing tough financial times.

ATLANTA — Jacquees often calls himself the “King of R&B,” but for the past three years he’s been the “King of Giving Back”

The crooner brought holiday cheer to local families who are facing tough financial times.

The local families had no idea what was about to take place, and the heartfelt moment was captured by his team.

Jacquees is known for his popular hits such as 'B.E.D.' and 'At the Club,' and hails from Decatur, Ga.

The star has one goal in mind—and it doesn’t differ much from that of his idols.