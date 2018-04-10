ATLANTA - Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda is coming to Atlanta and you have a chance to meet her.

On Friday, Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential (GCAPP) will host its inaugural event that is a youth empowerment summit for hundreds of young people across Georgia.

Fonda will lead a town hall conversation with a panel of rising young stars from Georgia and other states.

The event is free for schools and educators, youth groups, and youth-serving organizations. If interested, you can register at www.gcapp.org/yes.

