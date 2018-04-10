ATLANTA - Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda is coming to Atlanta and you have a chance to meet her.

On Friday, Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power and Potential (GCAPP) will host its inaugural event that is a youth empowerment summit for hundreds of young people across Georgia.

Fonda will lead a town hall conversation with a panel of rising young stars from Georgia and other states.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

The event is free for schools and educators, youth groups, and youth-serving organizations. If interested, you can register at www.gcapp.org/yes.

© 2018 WXIA