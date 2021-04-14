Jeezy, Jeannie Mai partner with Tony Robbins to gift bicycles to Atlanta youth

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms delivered a speech during the event, alongside Jeezy.

ATLANTA — One celebrity couple gifted more than 500 bikes to children and kids across the metro Atlanta area in early April.

Recording artist and entrepreneur Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins and Emmy Award-winning co-host of "The Real," Jeannie Mai-Jenkins, partnered with motivational speaker Tony Robbins to gift the bicycles from their respective foundations at Clark Atlanta University.

The newlywed couple was joined by other big names such as President of CAU Dr. George French, Hank Stewart, Georgia Sen. Tonya Anderson, Bernice King, Karyn Greer, Xernona Clayton, City Councilmen Andre Dickens, and Ambassador Andrew Young.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms delivered a speech during the event, alongside Jeezy.

According to a press release, giving back to the community is one of the rapper's main priorities.

His decision to give away bikes came with a deeper meaning.

"The only time I felt free was when I was in motion. That’s your chance to see where you want to go in life because if you stay still, that’s where you’ll stay," Jeezy said. “If you’ve got a vision you can achieve it, just like you can ride from one street to the next, you can do that with life, too!”

In a video recap of the event, Jeezy said he was connected to Robbins through radio personality, media mogul, and Black Effect Podcast Network Owner Charlamagne Tha God.

On April 4, Jeezy posted, "Wheels of Dreamz was a success. Over 1000 bikes for the inner-city youth. Thank you to all that help made this possible. Special thanks to Clark Atlanta University. @streetdreamzFoundation @thetonyrobbinsFoundation"