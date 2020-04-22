The pop star and actress thanked healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic by donating 100 meals to a hospital in Los Angeles this week.

ATLANTA — A-List celebrities are giving back during the pandemic, including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

According to Page 6, the pop star and actress thanked healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic by donating 100 meals to a hospital in Los Angeles this week.

Here are some photos from the Instagram page “Fueling The Fearless,” which is a nonprofit dedicated to feeding tireless hospital workers at the front lines of the pandemic.



The page thanks the couple for donating 100 meals to East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital, which is in the heart of downtown Los Angeles and services underprivileged community members.

