'Judge Jerry' casting Atlanta residents for upcoming shows

ATLANTA — Do you have a case you’d like Judge Jerry Springer to hear? Well he’s coming to Atlanta and he’s looking for litigants this fall for his nationally syndicated courtroom show called "Judge Jerry."

The production joins “Divorce Court” and “Paternity Court with Lauren Lake” as the growing list of court shows being produced in Georgia.

Springer started out as a former Cincinnati mayor, a long-time television host and a political pundit.

His longtime running talk show “The Jerry Springer Show” ended back in 2018.

In 2019, he kicked off “Judge Jerry” with an intense production schedule. Every other week, between 30 and 35 shows are filmed, mostly in Connecticut.