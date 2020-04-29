Washington, who currently stars in Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” just delivered food to over 100 medical personnel working at Rodelandes Community Hospital.

ATLANTA — Actress Kerry Washington best known for her role in the hit show ‘Scandal’ is giving back to families during the pandemic.

Washington, who currently stars in Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” just delivered food to over 100 medical personnel working at Roseland Community Hospital on Chicago’s south side.



The meals were paid for by actor Kerry Washington and some of her "Scandal" colleagues according to her Instagram page.



The food was donated through a national grassroots organization called Frontline Foods.



The group raises money that is funneled to restaurants and caterers, who then use those funds to prepare meals for people working on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

