Kids send 'Happy Birthday' message to dad restoring homes after Hurricane Laura

Hundreds of homes were left in the dark, and Travis and his team members have been on site over the past two weeks.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Happy Birthday, Travis Long!

The professional lineman, who works at Snapping Shoals, celebrated his 32nd birthday away from his family this year, but they are all making the best of it.

Long’s family tells 11Alive that he is among 17 crew members who volunteered to help restore power to homes impacted in Louisiana, following Hurricane Laura.

With Dad hard at work assisting Jeff Davis Electric Co-op as they work to replace 10,000 broken utility poles along the coastline, Logn's family wanted him to see how much they miss him.

