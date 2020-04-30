COV-AID is an upcoming benefit that will feature a mix of interactive, live-streamed competitions and performances from athletes, actors, and other big names.

ATLANTA — Celebs are coming together to help bring relief efforts to those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and a newly announced benefit show will connect fans and peers for the cause.

COV-AID is an upcoming benefit that will feature a mix of interactive, live-streamed competitions and performances from athletes, actors, and other big names.

Some of the confirmed appearances for the “COV-AID” include Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Jon; Super Bowl champion Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski; Rapper Waka Flocka Flame; Call of Duty champion SiLLY; esports organization SoaR Gaming; actor Donavan Carter (HBO “Ballers”); Rapper Slim Jxmmi; television presenter, actress, writer, video game journalist and producer Michele Morrow; Grammy Award-winning producer DJ Babey Drew; MLB players including former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Harrison Bader; Grammy Award-winning record producer DJ Infamous; Tony Award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga; streamer Sam Seum; and esports organization Ghost Gaming.

You can join the party during #GivingTuesday on May 5. A rep for the event tells 11Alive that everyone involved (including staff and talent) are all doing this without a fee so that all proceeds can be donated to Americares and Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Atlanta.

Proceeds will help the fight against COVID-19, and to support front-line medical professionals, first responders, and families most directly affected by COVID-19.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.