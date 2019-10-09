ATLANTA — Lil Nas X brought the “Old Town Road” to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta!

The Lithia Springs native was spotted hanging with patients with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, and he didn’t stop until he took a picture with every single patient in sight!

The star was photographed with some pretty happy cowboys and cowgirls.

Seacrest shared his thanks to the Billboard Hot 100 record breaker.

“Really glad the kids got to meet their hometown hero today! Thanks @LilNasX for making the trip to @ChildrensATL– it made their day (and my mom’s). #SeacrestStudios,” Seacrest wrote.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, emerged in a similar fiery red cowboy suit that her wore to accept the 2019 MTV Video Music Award for "Song of The Year."

Hill and worked locally at Zaxby's and Six Flags before he became a full-time musician.

The rapper's country-crossover hit "Old Town Road" created major controversy when it opened at number 19 on the Billboard Hot Country chart. Billboard pulled it from the chart in March, when the magazine called it more of a rap song than a country song.

Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus performed on a remix of "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas X in April, which became an even bigger hit.

The star released his latest music video for “Panini” on September 5. The clip shows the singer following Skai Jackson who stars as the love interest in the video.

In less than a week, the video has surpassed more than 30 million views on Youtube.

