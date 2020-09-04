“Bringing in my 21st with my day 1,” Lil Nas X wrote.

ATLANTA — Happy Birthday, Lil Nas X! The Grammy award winning pop star from metro Atlanta turns 21.

As thousands of people around the world are staying home and practicing social distancing, Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Hill, shared a video from home on Instagram.

The video shows Lil Nas X blowing out a candle placed on a slice of bread, while holding an Elmo doll.

“Bringing in my 21st with my day 1,” Lil Nas X wrote.

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus made history with their “Old Town Road” at this year’s Grammys by taking home two awards for “Best Music Video” and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Their song beat Ariana Grande featuring Social House ("Boyfriend"), Post Malone and Swae Lee ("Sunflower"), the Jonas Brothers ("Sucker"), and the sizzling Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' duet ("Senorita").

The rapper didn't rise to to the top of the charts without overcoming some battles.

His crossover hit sparked controversy when it opened at No.19 on the Billboard Hot Country chart. Billboard pulled it from the chart in March, when the magazine called it more of a rap song than a country song.

Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus performed on a remix of "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas X in April, which became an even bigger hit. Since then, he's teamed up with other artists in other remixes of the song.

Lil Nas X made headlines once again when he revealed that he is gay on social media.

In a tweet on the last day of National LGBTQ Pride Month, while detailing his single “c7osure," Lil Nas X shared a rainbow emoji along with a caption asking for listeners to pay attention to the song's lyrics.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure,” the rapper wrote.

Lil Nas X is from Lithia Springs, Georgia, and worked at Six Flags before starting his recording career.

His humble, hometown beginnings came full circle when the star joined Usher during the red carpet at this year’s Grammys.