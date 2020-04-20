'Love is Blind' cast hosts wedding contest for quarantine engagement

Stella Artois is offering a free wedding if you get engaged during social distancing and the 'Love is Blind' duo gets to pick the winning couple!

ATLANTA — We have some good news for the love birds out there from the makers of Stella Artois beer!



A photo tweeted out by Lauren and her husband Cameron from the Atlanta-filmed show “Love Is Blind” shows the couple paying the love forward.

The company is offering a free wedding if you get engaged during social distancing and the "Love is Blind" duo gets to pick the winning couple!

Just share the story and a pic of your engagement and tag Lauren and Stella Artois using the hashtag #weddingcontest. All details are available here.

If “Love is Blind” had a prom king and queen, it would be contestants Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed.

The couple’s interracial romance became a trending topic on Twitter. Hamilton, a 29-year-old CEO, has had several serious relationships.

Speed, 32, is a content creator who wanted romance based on a real connection, not just physical attraction.

The couple was the first to be engaged on the show and is one of the most popular on social media.

Speed is now Mrs. Hamilton as the couple revealed they were married on the finale.