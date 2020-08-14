Real estate moguls Tai Savet and Sean Matthews are behind the show.

ATLANTA — There’s at least 21 film and television show productions taking place right now throughout Georgia, and within that list, reality TV shows in progress have a leading presence.

As we anticipate more productions returning to set in the state following governor’s suggested best practices, production for unscripted content typically requires smaller crews, a quick fix to picking up the demand for new content for networks like Bravo, Lifetime and VH1.

Popular reality shows like “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “Married to Medicine,” “Little Women: Atlanta,” and “Mama June” are currently in production.

One of the newer shows launching production is VH1’s "Hollywood of the South," a new reality series centered around Atlanta realtors and their celebrity clients.

Real estate moguls Tai Savet and Sean Matthews are behind the show. This is their second show on VH1. The duo are also the creators of “Love & Listings,” which is currently in its second season.

“The real estate market in Atlanta is booming," Matthews said in a statement. “The market in L.A. has become so overpriced that it’s almost irrational for some of my luxury clients to continue to purchase properties here."

For the upcoming show, they’ve pulled in some of the cities’ top real estate agents including Jimmy Jones (Lifetime's “Little Women Atlanta” and OWN’s “Ready To Love”), Talhia Diaz (WeTV’s “Selling in the ATL”), Sarah Rowe (WeTV’s “Selling in the ATL”) and Trey Williams, all of which have worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment.

"Atlanta has not only been deemed the ‘Hollywood of the South,’ but buyers there have a tremendous amount of purchasing power and that, combined with an influx of new residents, results in a market that will continue to grow exponentially," Savet said. “As a producer, I don’t feel the story of Atlanta real estate has been told properly. I want to showcase the agents who are really making a difference, their grind to the top, and how they give back to their local communities."