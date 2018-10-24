ATLANTA -- Atlanta is known for talented hip-hop artists and its influence in the music industry. Now, Lyft, a ridesharing company, is opening up a recording studio for its drivers.

Inside the Lyft Hub in Atlanta, the second floor pays homage to Atlanta's hip-hop culture. Each room is named after an Atlanta rapper.

Inside the 2 Chainz room, 11Alive met Tiffany Jones, who moved to Atlanta for one reason: music.

"In Atlanta, you have so many opportunities, live shows without the politics of a promoter. You show up and it's like, 'I would love to get on that stage'," she said.

She goes by the rap name IQ and is a part of the duo known as KIN4LIFE. Her rap partner, Nor, drives for Lyft. They received an email that grabbed their attention.

"We know that you do something outside of just driving for us. And we want to celebrate that. So we just built a studio so we would love to hear your music.”

Sam Bond, the general manager for Lyft in the southeast explained how they decided to create a small recording booth in the office.

“There’s a lot of musicians and a lot of creative people who are driving for Lyft because it helps them fill gaps between gigs and other projects," he said. "We thought it would be a really cool idea to bring that in-house, so to speak, and have an opportunity for people who drive for Lyft to express their talents and share that.”

Now artists like IQ can record tracks without worrying about the money to book studio sessions.

"What Lyft is allowing here is to let money not be an issue to express your creativity, so, I think that’s kind of awesome," IQ said. "There’s always going to be something that’s a little bit more important than dedicating your time and money to recording a song.”

IQ said even though the recording booth is small, it can hold up big dreams - dreams of being the next big name in Atlanta.

