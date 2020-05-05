'Suicide Squad' star Margot Robbie shares her strategy to keep mental health in check during pandemic

Robbie is most known for playing Harley Quinn, and recently starred in “Birds of Prey.”

ATLANTA — With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, some stars have a little advice for helping us all get through this pandemic.

Movie star Margot Robbie shared her advice for coping with COVID-19 during this time. The actress shared a video for Child Mind Institute's "We Thrive Inside" campaign on Monday.



The nationwide campaign has taken on new importance during the pandemic, so Margot emphasized the importance of being kind to yourself and taking on tasks to feel accomplished day by day.

“I’ve been asked what I do to stay mentally healthy while I’m inside. And the truth is, I'm just making a lot of lists," Robbie explained. "I have lists for things I need to do that day. I have lists for long-term, short-term, fun stuff, not-fun stuff - gets it out of my mind and on paper."

Robbie is most known for playing Harley Quinn, and recently starred in “Birds of Prey.” Back in March, she wrapped production for the upcoming sequel for “Suicide Squad.”

With a packed schedule on hold, Robbie revealed that she doesn’t always knock things out on her “to do list.”

“If I don’t get through my list that day, I don’t stress about it. I just pick up where I left off the next day," she said. "Maybe that’s not your thing, and that’s cool, but I think its worth just taking a second to think about things that put your mind at ease."

