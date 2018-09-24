ATLANTA – Funnyman Marlon Wayans is looking for 'hospital type' extras for his upcoming Netflix film 'Sextuplets.'

The film was written by Wayans, Mike Glock, and Rick Alvarez and follows the story of Alan who is seeking his birth mother before the arrival of his first child. When Alan meets his brother, he learns he was born a sextuplet and seeks out the rest of his siblings.

The Netflix movie has been spotted filming around Georgia and now they're looking for extras to play doctors, nurses, patients, and more on September, 26.

FILMING | Marlon Wayans' 'Sextuplets' film spotted filming in Newnan

Here is the official casting call:

For Wednesday, Sept. 26 in Atlanta — we are looking for some hospital types, need doctors, nurses, patients, visitors, all types — specifically need a few patients that are homeless types or could pass for a drug OD patients etc… all types!!

Email a recent photo exactly as you look today, if you have any medical experience list that — and send all to SextupletsExtras@gmail.com – MEDICAL STAFF OR PATIENT in Subject

