Marvel's upcoming 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' picks up production in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The upcoming Marvel Studios’ Disney+ project “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” has resumed filming in Atlanta after halting production earlier this year due to the widespread of COVID-19.

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was one of the first original series from Marvel Studios to be featured the streaming service. Cast and crew initially kicked off production in Atlanta back in November 2019.

At the beginning of production, the project touted an August 2020 release date.

Speculation around the new release date was put to rest when Disney Plus updated its project page confirming that the project won’t be released until 2020 on Monday.

Sightings from the production in Atlanta have been shared on social media, stirring up anticipation for the upcoming series. One user shared scenes that have been filming in Midtown Station.

Actors Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, star as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier and Sam Wilson/Falcon.

The pair was pictured in a behind-the-scenes post on Stan’s official Instagram account.

“Friends. Social distancing since November ’19,” the caption read.

According to Marvel, Emily VanCamp will reprise her role as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell will be playing John Walker, a character fans of the franchise are familiar with.