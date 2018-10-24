We have a pretty massive casting call for you this morning coming to us from the YouTube RED series Cobra Kai filming here right now in Atlanta!
They need boys to portray high school students, age 13-22. Mr Miyagi also needs a stunt double. They need a real hospice nurse and men and women to play patients. Lastly they need bartenders to work a real life motorcycle bar scene, paramedics and mall security.
Think this fits you?
Upcoming needs for Cobra Kai 2 filming in the Atlanta area.
Must have full availability for the day applying for. Pay rate $75/8 unless otherwise stated. Dates are tentative. Pictures will be shown to the director Thursday AM.
SUBMIT ASAP!
THURSDAY, 10/25 NEW COBRA KAI STUDENTS
Boys to portray new Cobra Kai students
Please state if you have real martial arts experience
Ages: 13-22 (to portray HS students)
SUBJECT: NEW CK (if 18+) or MINOR CK (if under 18)
TUESDAY, 10/30 MIYAGI PHOTO DOUBLE
Man to portray Mr. Miyagi, must have similar hair (see photo)
Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter
Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter
Something went wrong.
This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning.
Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter.
Please try again later.
Ages: 50+
Please also include photo of front/back of hands
Pay rate: $150/12
SUBJECT: MIYAGI
TUESDAY, 10/30 HAND DOUBLE
Man with similar hands to image, hands are smaller and aging, tan skin
Ages:40+
Please include photo of front/back of hands
Pay rate: $150/12
SUBJECT: HANDS
WEDNESDAY, 10/31 HOSPICE NURSE (REAL)
Real nurses/women with real nursing experience
Ages: 25+
SUBJECT: REAL NURSE
WEDNESDAY, 10/31 HOSPICE
Men and women to portray hospice patients
Ages: 18+
SUBJECT: PATIENT
THURSDAY, 11/1 MOTORCYCLE BAR ***FEATURED***
Men and women with real bartending experience
to portray staff at motorcycle bar
Ages: 18+
Looking for tattoos, piercings, edgy looks, etc.
Pay rate: $100/8
SUBJECT: BAR STAFF
THURSDAY, 11/1 MOTORCYCLE BAR ***FEATURED***
Men and women with ear gauges
Ages: 18+
Pay rate: $100/8
SUBJECT: GAUGES
THURSDAY, 11/1 MOTORCYCLE BAR
Men and women with HOG motorcycles
Ages: 18+
$MOTORCYCLE BUMP$
SUBJECT: HOG
FRIDAY, 11/2 REAL PARAMEDICS ***FEATURED***
Men and women to portray paramedics
Must have real paramedic exp
Ages: 20-45
Pay: $100/8
SUBJECT: REAL PARAMEDIC
TUESDAY, 11/6 MALL SECURITY
Man to portray mall security
Ages: 55+
Please state if you have real security exp
SUBJECT: MALL SECURITY
TUESDAY, 11/6 MALL KIOSK WORKERS
Men and women to portray various kiosk workers at mall
Ages: 18+
SUBJECT: KIOSK
WEDNESDAY, 11/7 REAL TATTOO ARTIST
Men and women that are REAL TATTOO ARTISTS
Ages: 18+
Please state experience
SUBJECT: TATTOO
SUBMIT ASAP:
Name
CURRENT photos
Age/height/weight
Motorcycle info: photo/color/year/make/model (if applicable)
Do you have tattoos? (yes/no - if yes, please state location)
Location (city, state)
Contact number
MINOR SUBMISSIONS: ***MUST BE SUBMITTED BY PARENT/GUARDIAN***
Parent name
Child's name
Child's Age/height/weight
RECENT photos
Sizes
DOL #, DOB, & last four of social
Location (city, state)
Parent's Contact number
Cobra.MHC@gmail.com SUBJECT: (SELECT FROM ABOVE)
© 2018 WXIA