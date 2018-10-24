Upcoming needs for Cobra Kai 2 filming in the Atlanta area. Must have full availability for the day applying for. Pay rate $75/8 unless otherwise stated. Dates are tentative. Pictures will be shown to the director Thursday AM. SUBMIT ASAP! THURSDAY, 10/25 NEW COBRA KAI STUDENTS Boys to portray new Cobra Kai students Please state if you have real martial arts experience Ages: 13-22 (to portray HS students) SUBJECT: NEW CK (if 18+) or MINOR CK (if under 18) TUESDAY, 10/30 MIYAGI PHOTO DOUBLE Man to portray Mr. Miyagi, must have similar hair (see photo) Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit Ages: 50+ Please also include photo of front/back of hands Pay rate: $150/12 SUBJECT: MIYAGI TUESDAY, 10/30 HAND DOUBLE Man with similar hands to image, hands are smaller and aging, tan skin Ages:40+ Please include photo of front/back of hands Pay rate: $150/12 SUBJECT: HANDS WEDNESDAY, 10/31 HOSPICE NURSE (REAL) Real nurses/women with real nursing experience Ages: 25+ SUBJECT: REAL NURSE WEDNESDAY, 10/31 HOSPICE Men and women to portray hospice patients Ages: 18+ SUBJECT: PATIENT THURSDAY, 11/1 MOTORCYCLE BAR ***FEATURED*** Men and women with real bartending experience to portray staff at motorcycle bar Ages: 18+ Looking for tattoos, piercings, edgy looks, etc. Pay rate: $100/8 SUBJECT: BAR STAFF THURSDAY, 11/1 MOTORCYCLE BAR ***FEATURED*** Men and women with ear gauges Ages: 18+ Pay rate: $100/8 SUBJECT: GAUGES THURSDAY, 11/1 MOTORCYCLE BAR Men and women with HOG motorcycles Ages: 18+ $MOTORCYCLE BUMP$ SUBJECT: HOG FRIDAY, 11/2 REAL PARAMEDICS ***FEATURED*** Men and women to portray paramedics Must have real paramedic exp Ages: 20-45 Pay: $100/8 SUBJECT: REAL PARAMEDIC TUESDAY, 11/6 MALL SECURITY Man to portray mall security Ages: 55+ Please state if you have real security exp SUBJECT: MALL SECURITY TUESDAY, 11/6 MALL KIOSK WORKERS Men and women to portray various kiosk workers at mall Ages: 18+ SUBJECT: KIOSK WEDNESDAY, 11/7 REAL TATTOO ARTIST Men and women that are REAL TATTOO ARTISTS Ages: 18+ Please state experience SUBJECT: TATTOO SUBMIT ASAP: Name CURRENT photos Age/height/weight Motorcycle info: photo/color/year/make/model (if applicable) Do you have tattoos? (yes/no - if yes, please state location) Location (city, state) Contact number MINOR SUBMISSIONS: ***MUST BE SUBMITTED BY PARENT/GUARDIAN*** Parent name Child's name Child's Age/height/weight RECENT photos Sizes DOL #, DOB, & last four of social Location (city, state) Parent's Contact number Cobra.MHC@gmail.com SUBJECT: (SELECT FROM ABOVE)