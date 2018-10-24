We have a pretty massive casting call for you this morning coming to us from the YouTube RED series Cobra Kai filming here right now in Atlanta!

They need boys to portray high school students, age 13-22. Mr Miyagi also needs a stunt double. They need a real hospice nurse and men and women to play patients. Lastly they need bartenders to work a real life motorcycle bar scene, paramedics and mall security.

CURENTLY SEEKING!

Upcoming needs for Cobra Kai 2 filming in the Atlanta area.

Must have full availability for the day applying for. Pay rate $75/8 unless otherwise stated. Dates are tentative. Pictures will be shown to the director Thursday AM.

SUBMIT ASAP!

THURSDAY, 10/25

NEW COBRA KAI STUDENTS

Boys to portray new Cobra Kai students

Please state if you have real martial arts experience

Ages: 13-22 (to portray HS students)

SUBJECT: NEW CK (if 18+) or MINOR CK (if under 18)

TUESDAY, 10/30

MIYAGI PHOTO DOUBLE

Man to portray Mr. Miyagi, must have similar hair (see photo)

Ages: 50+

Please also include photo of front/back of hands

Pay rate: $150/12

SUBJECT: MIYAGI

TUESDAY, 10/30

HAND DOUBLE

Man with similar hands to image, hands are smaller and aging, tan skin

Ages:40+

Please include photo of front/back of hands

Pay rate: $150/12

SUBJECT: HANDS

WEDNESDAY, 10/31

HOSPICE NURSE (REAL)

Real nurses/women with real nursing experience

Ages: 25+

SUBJECT: REAL NURSE

WEDNESDAY, 10/31

HOSPICE

Men and women to portray hospice patients

Ages: 18+

SUBJECT: PATIENT

THURSDAY, 11/1

MOTORCYCLE BAR

***FEATURED***

Men and women with real bartending experience

to portray staff at motorcycle bar

Ages: 18+

Looking for tattoos, piercings, edgy looks, etc.

Pay rate: $100/8

SUBJECT: BAR STAFF

THURSDAY, 11/1

MOTORCYCLE BAR

***FEATURED***

Men and women with ear gauges

Ages: 18+

Pay rate: $100/8

SUBJECT: GAUGES

THURSDAY, 11/1

MOTORCYCLE BAR

Men and women with HOG motorcycles

Ages: 18+

$MOTORCYCLE BUMP$

SUBJECT: HOG

FRIDAY, 11/2

REAL PARAMEDICS

***FEATURED***

Men and women to portray paramedics

Must have real paramedic exp

Ages: 20-45

Pay: $100/8

SUBJECT: REAL PARAMEDIC

TUESDAY, 11/6

MALL SECURITY

Man to portray mall security

Ages: 55+

Please state if you have real security exp

SUBJECT: MALL SECURITY

TUESDAY, 11/6

MALL KIOSK WORKERS

Men and women to portray various kiosk workers at mall

Ages: 18+

SUBJECT: KIOSK

WEDNESDAY, 11/7

REAL TATTOO ARTIST

Men and women that are REAL TATTOO ARTISTS

Ages: 18+

Please state experience

SUBJECT: TATTOO

SUBMIT ASAP:

Name

CURRENT photos

Age/height/weight

Motorcycle info: photo/color/year/make/model (if applicable)

Do you have tattoos? (yes/no - if yes, please state location)

Location (city, state)

Contact number

MINOR SUBMISSIONS:

***MUST BE SUBMITTED BY PARENT/GUARDIAN***

Parent name

Child's name

Child's Age/height/weight

RECENT photos

Sizes

DOL #, DOB, & last four of social

Location (city, state)

Parent's Contact number

Cobra.MHC@gmail.com

SUBJECT: (SELECT FROM ABOVE)

