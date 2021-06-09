Maverick City Music to come to Statefarm in November

They are coming to Atlanta due to popular demand!

ATLANTA — Atlanta's own Maverick City Music will perform in State Farm Arena this November.

The Billboard Music Award winners released plans for their very first tour this fall and they plan to make a stop in Atlanta on Nov. 7.

Maverick City Music is contemporary gospel music "collective and record label." The collective and label was launched by Tony Brown and Jonathan Jay in 2018 after hosting several songwriting camps. The camps brought a slew of Christian artists and songwriters together.

Grammy award-winning Lecrae and collective members Dante Bowe, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine, Joe L. Barnes, Aaron Moses, and more will hit the stage.

Tickets are on sale now and prices begin at $30 with a $5 discount for group sales of 10 or more.

The collective released their first EP two years ago and they've already received multiple Billboard No. 1 album and singles. They've also received more than 300 million streams and 1 million subscribers on YouTube.